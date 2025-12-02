Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev appointed as conductor of State Chamber Orchestra

2 December 2025 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev has been appointed as the new conductor of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev, Azernews reports.

Ayyub Guliyev was born in 1984. In 2005, he graduated with honours from the Conducting Department of the Baku Music Academy.

From 2005 to 2007, he pursued postgraduate studies at the Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory, specialising in opera and symphonic conducting.

In 2008, Ayyub Guliyev continued his studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. In 2013, he was appointed chief conductor of the Vasily Safonov Russian State Academic Philharmonic.

In 2017, Ayyub Guliyev was awarded the title of Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

In 2018, he became the chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, a distinguished musical ensemble based in Baku, Azerbaijan, was established in 1964 by composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra performs compositions by Azerbaijani, Western European, and Russian composers and actively showcases Azerbaijani classical music internationally.