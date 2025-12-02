Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues in Baku on charges of war crimes and terror financing [PHOTOS]

2 December 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan — charged under numerous articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, terror financing, and other grave offenses — continued on December 2.

According to Azernews, the open court hearing at the Baku Military Court was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov serving on the panel and Gunel Sammadova as the reserve judge. The defendant was provided with interpretation into his preferred language, Russian, as well as a state-appointed lawyer.

At the outset, Judge Agayev introduced the judicial panel, state prosecutors, translators, and other officials to the victims and the legal heirs appearing for the first time in the proceedings. He also explained their rights and responsibilities under the law.

The court then heard testimonies from several victims.

Victim Elshan Babayev, responding to questions from prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that in the Agdara district, an anti-tank shell fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded nearby, killing Tural Amirov and Elchin Salmanov and injuring him and Yusif Hasanov.

Answering questions from prosecutor Terane Mammadova, victim Elvin Mammadov reported that in the vicinity of Sardarkend village of Khojaly district, a mortar round fired by enemy forces exploded nearby, injuring him and Kamran Hasanov. He added that the enemy was simultaneously firing mortars, sniper rifles, and other weapons.

Victim Khalid Shukurlu testified that he was wounded when a mortar shell fired by Armenian forces exploded in Malibayli village of Khojaly district. He noted that Sadiq Mammadov and Nijat Ahmadzade were also injured in the same incident.

Responding to questions from prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Taleh Humbatzade said he was injured when an artillery shell fired by remnants of Armenian forces and illegal armed groups exploded in the Yenikend area of Khojavand district. Another man, Javid Shavgatli, was also wounded.

Victim Fazil Amirli, answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, senior aide to the Prosecutor General, recounted that he, Seyfaddin Jabbarov, and Kamran Najafov were injured by enemy fire in Malibayli village of Khojaly district.

Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of a department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, victim Ilgar Gasimov said he and Huseyn Huseynov were wounded when a mine planted by enemy forces exploded in the Khojaly direction.

The hearing proceeded with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the case materials.

The next court session is scheduled for December 5.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under a wide range of articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including planning and waging an aggressive war (Articles 100.1, 100.2), deportation and forced displacement (107), persecution (109), enforced disappearance (110), unlawful deprivation of liberty contrary to international law (112), torture (113), mercenarism (114.1), violations of the laws and customs of war (115.2), multiple counts related to violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict (116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18), premeditated murder (120.2.x), attempted murder (29,120.2.x), illegal entrepreneurship (192.3.1), terrorism (214.2.x), terror financing (214-1), establishing a criminal association (218.1, 218.2), illegal possession and trafficking of firearms and explosives (228.3), acts endangering aviation security (270-1.x), violent seizure of power and attempted overthrow of the constitutional order (278.1), creation of unlawful armed groups (279.x), and illegal border crossing (318.2).