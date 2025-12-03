Baku hosts 26th International Conference of Fire and Rescue service leaders

3 December 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku is hosting the 26th International Conference of the heads of fire and rescue services from member states of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, Azernews reports.

On the sidelines of the conference, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, held a bilateral meeting with Aleksandr Chupriyan, President of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers and a Colonel-General of the Internal Service.

The event brings together Minister Heydarov, Federation President Chupriyan, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Botir Kudratkhodjayev, and more than 100 delegates from member countries including Germany, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Cameroon, Latvia, Mongolia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Vietnam, along with representatives of the Federation’s partner companies.

Turkiye and Kyrgyzstan are participating via videoconference.