Kazakhstan nears completion of probe into AZAL plane crash near Aktau

3 December 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry is close to completing its investigation into the crash of an “Azerbaijan Airlines” (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau on December 25, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told journalists, Azernews reports, citing the local media outlets.

“The criminal aspect of the incident is being handled by the Prosecutor General’s Office, while the technical aviation investigation is under the Transport Ministry,” Bozumbayev said. “The ministry has reached the final stage of its inquiry. Specialists are currently awaiting assessments from foreign licensing bodies — including the heads of technology, equipment and aeronautical navigation systems. Once these documents arrive, the ministry will be ready to finalize its part of the investigation either by the end of this year or early next year.”

He added that progress has also been made in the criminal investigation: “You have seen statements from the leaders of neighboring countries. We hope the investigative work being carried out in those states will also be completed.”

The AZAL passenger flight operating the Baku–Grozny route crashed last December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. On board were 62 passengers — including 37 Azerbaijani, 16 Russian, 6 Kazakh and 3 Kyrgyz citizens — as well as five crew members. The crash claimed 38 lives, while 29 people, including three children, survived.

According to preliminary findings, the aircraft went down as a result of external physical and technical interference that occurred while it was flying through Russian airspace over Grozny.