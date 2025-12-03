Minister: hosting International Fire and Rescue conference is major step for Azerbaijan

3 December 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Hosting the 26th International Conference of the heads of fire and rescue services from member states of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers is of great significance for Azerbaijan, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov said at the event in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan regards the conference as an important step toward expanding international cooperation in the field.

“Throughout history, humanity has faced natural and man-made disasters,” the minister stated. “Azerbaijan is a country exposed to both natural and technological risks. The rapid development of industrial and infrastructure networks in recent years has placed strong emphasis on strengthening disaster preparedness.”

Heydarov added that the Ministry of Emergency Situations, established in 2005 by presidential decree of Ilham Aliyev, ensures swift and effective responses to emergencies across the country.