Conductor Ramiz Malik Aslanov addressed letter to President Ilham Aliyev

3 December 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned conductor Ramiz Malik Aslanov has addressed the letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear President Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,

I am writing this letter to you with deep gratitude!

Thanks to your support, I was able to see professional doctors in time, and this truly became a turning point in my life story!

Having spent my life behind the conductor’s podium, and recently having been forced to stay away from the work I love, the attention you have shown me has been an unparalleled moral support. It has turned into a source of hope and strength for the successful outcome of the process.

The care and attention you have provided – is a bright example of how much you care about the fate of every citizen of our country, and this undoubtedly brings a sense of joy and pride!

With deep respect, wishing you continued success in all your endeavors, I wish you and your family health and prosperity.

Ramiz Malik Aslanov