Conductor Ramiz Malik Aslanov addressed letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Renowned conductor Ramiz Malik Aslanov has addressed the letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear President Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,
I am writing this letter to you with deep gratitude!
Thanks to your support, I was able to see professional doctors in time, and this truly became a turning point in my life story!
Having spent my life behind the conductor’s podium, and recently having been forced to stay away from the work I love, the attention you have shown me has been an unparalleled moral support. It has turned into a source of hope and strength for the successful outcome of the process.
The care and attention you have provided – is a bright example of how much you care about the fate of every citizen of our country, and this undoubtedly brings a sense of joy and pride!
With deep respect, wishing you continued success in all your endeavors, I wish you and your family health and prosperity.
Ramiz Malik Aslanov
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!