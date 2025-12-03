Tickets for FC Qarabag vs Ajax match to go on sale

3 December 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Tickets for the FC Qarabag vs Ajax UEFA Champions League Group F match on December 10 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium will soon be available for purchase, Azernews reports.

Tickets can only be bought through the official sales channels authorised by the club. Fans are urged to purchase their tickets exclusively from these trusted platforms.

Given the high demand, tickets are expected to sell out fast, so supporters are advised to stay updated through the club's official channels for the latest details and sale times.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.