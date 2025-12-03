Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister departs for Vienna on working visit

3 December 2025 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the visit, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from other participating states.

As reported by Azernews , citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Bayramov will participate in and deliver remarks at the 32nd Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, scheduled for 4–5 December.

On 3 December 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for Vienna, Austria, on a working visit.

