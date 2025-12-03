Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister departs for Vienna on working visit
On 3 December 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for Vienna, Austria, on a working visit.
As reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Bayramov will participate in and deliver remarks at the 32nd Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, scheduled for 4–5 December.
As part of the visit, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from other participating states.
Nazir Ceyhun Bayramovun Avstriya Respublikasına işgüzar səfərinə dair mətbuat məlumatı— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 3, 2025
3 dekabr 2025-ci il tarixində Azərbaycan Respublikasının xarici işlər naziri Ceyhun Bayramov Avstriya Respublikasının paytaxtı Vyana şəhərinə işgüzar səfərə yola düşüb.
Səfər çərçivəsində… pic.twitter.com/DxWkuHj2UB
