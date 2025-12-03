Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss cooperation on innovative tax administration models

3 December 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and Estonia have held discussions on expanding cooperation in the development of innovative tax administration and digital management models.

As reported by Azernews, according to the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, a delegation led by Janek Rozov, Deputy Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, visited Baku for a working visit. The main purpose of the trip was to strengthen collaboration between the two countries in tax administration, digital services, and innovative governance practices.

During meetings at the State Tax Service, the sides held extensive discussions on Estonia’s globally recognised digital governance ecosystem, the automation of tax processes, real-time data processing, cross-border data exchange, and the application of next-generation analytical solutions. They also reviewed potential joint projects, integration opportunities, and new cooperation formats.

Both parties emphasised the importance of enhancing tax administration, advancing digital ecosystems, improving secure data management, and strengthening risk-based tax control mechanisms. They exchanged experiences and demonstrated various practical digital tax solutions and management tools.

As part of the visit, the Estonian side presented projects related to real-time economy solutions, taxpayer assessment, and risk management. The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan showcased its work in digital tax administration, newly implemented e-services, analytical tools used for tax risk management, as well as data security and management models.