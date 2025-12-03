Azerbaijan expands non-oil export footprint after years of Dutch disease pressures

3 December 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has experienced the Dutch Disease for a long time, same as many hydrocarbon-exporting countries across the world. Oil and gas exports have historically made up around 90 per cent of the country’s total export volume, with nearly 60 per cent directed to Europe. This heavy dependence has left Azerbaijan acutely vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices. In response, the government has sought to reduce the share of natural resources in total exports in order to mitigate economic risks and strengthen long-term resilience.

