Azerbaijan expands non-oil export footprint after years of Dutch disease pressures
Azerbaijan has experienced the Dutch Disease for a long time, same as many hydrocarbon-exporting countries across the world. Oil and gas exports have historically made up around 90 per cent of the country’s total export volume, with nearly 60 per cent directed to Europe. This heavy dependence has left Azerbaijan acutely vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices. In response, the government has sought to reduce the share of natural resources in total exports in order to mitigate economic risks and strengthen long-term resilience.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!