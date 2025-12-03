Exhibition 'Palette of Love' opens at Baku Museum Center [PHOTOS]
An exhibition "Palette of Love" featuring handicrafts by children with various developmental disabilities, including children with Down syndrome, has opened at the Baku Museum Centre, Azernews reports.
The exhibition is dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is marked on December 3.
The event was attended by representatives of the public association "Care – For a Healthy Generation," artists, members of the public, and art enthusiasts.
The purpose of the exhibition is to promote the integration of children with physical disabilities into society, showcase their creative abilities, and draw public attention to this topic.
The exhibition presents the artwork of 21 children with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. It has been warmly received by visitors.
International Day of Persons with Disabilities was established by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on October 14, 1992.
The day seeks to foster an inclusive and accessible society, emphasising the value of full engagement by people with disabilities.
Observances typically involve collaboration among UN agencies, civil society groups, and other organisations to host events and raise public awareness.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!