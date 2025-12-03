Exhibition 'Palette of Love' opens at Baku Museum Center [PHOTOS]

3 December 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition "Palette of Love" featuring handicrafts by children with various developmental disabilities, including children with Down syndrome, has opened at the Baku Museum Centre, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is marked on December 3.

The event was attended by representatives of the public association "Care – For a Healthy Generation," artists, members of the public, and art enthusiasts.

The purpose of the exhibition is to promote the integration of children with physical disabilities into society, showcase their creative abilities, and draw public attention to this topic.

The exhibition presents the artwork of 21 children with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. It has been warmly received by visitors.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities was established by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on October 14, 1992.

The day seeks to foster an inclusive and accessible society, emphasising the value of full engagement by people with disabilities.

Observances typically involve collaboration among UN agencies, civil society groups, and other organisations to host events and raise public awareness.