Russia pushes North–South corridor with new projects involving Azerbaijan

3 December 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia views the development of the North–South International Transport Corridor as a strategic priority and one of its most important infrastructure goals for the coming years, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

Speaking at the VTB “Russia Calls!” investment forum, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that more than 100 individual projects are currently being implemented within the corridor. According to him, this direction will significantly boost Russia’s transit capacity and deepen trade relations with the Middle East, Central Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

Reshetnikov stressed that Russia is providing all necessary resources for the corridor’s development, including full financing.

The Minister placed special emphasis on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Russia’s contribution to this segment includes the modernisation of the Makhachkala port, the expansion of the special economic zone in Astrakhan, and the deepening of the Volga-Caspian Canal. Alongside this, direct ferry and container services to Iranian ports are being established.

He also highlighted new projects with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is expanding the port of Alat, while Kazakhstan is developing the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

Reshetnikov noted that Russia and Azerbaijan also plan to jointly build river-sea tankers. “These are large-scale, promising projects. We invite foreign companies to actively participate in our joint work,” he said.