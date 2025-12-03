Over 25,000 participants expected at UN World Urban Forum 13 in Azerbaijan

3 December 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

More than 25,000 participants are expected to attend the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan next year.

As reported by Azernews, this was stated by Gulshen Rzayeva, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and Deputy National Coordinator for WUF13, during the second meeting of the Heads of Cartography Agencies of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) held in Baku.

Rzayeva noted that both local and international guests will take part in the forum: “The regional representation will be very diverse. We hope that countries from the region will actively participate in the forum this time as well.”

The forum is scheduled to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026.

Furthermore, the World Urban Forum (WUF) is a non-legislative, high-level global platform for debating the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing cities.

It focuses on:

- Sustainable urban development

- Affordable housing and slum upgrading

- Urban climate resilience

- Smart city technologies

- Urban mobility and infrastructure

- Social inclusion in cities

- Financing for urban development

Because cities now host more than 56% of the world’s population, WUF has become increasingly influential in shaping global urban policy.

So far, the event has been hosted by the cities, including Nairobi, Barcelona, Vancouver, Rio de Janeiro, Naples, Medellín, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Katowice, and Kigali.