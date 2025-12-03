Young athletes stand out at Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

3 December 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 30th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has taken place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

The three-day competition featured gymnasts from "Ojag Sport", "Grasiya Sports Club", Baku Gymnastics School, the Republic Complex Sports School, the Water Sports Palace, and the Zira Culture Centre.

The championship included gymnasts in different age categories: young children (2015, 2016, 2017), juniors (2012, 2013, 2014), and seniors (2009 and older). The gymnasts performed with various apparatuses, including ribbon, hoop, ball, and clubs.

On the first day, the qualification round took place. On the second day, winners in different apparatus events for the younger age groups (children and juniors) were determined and awarded.

On the final day, the competition continued with the final round for juniors and seniors.

Based on the final results, the gymnasts with the highest scores secured positions in the top three.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.