Armenia and EU agree to maintain EUMA presence along Azerbaijan border
Yerevan and Brussels have agreed to maintain the duration of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) along the border with Azerbaijan, depending on Armenia’s security needs, Azernews reports.
This provision is reflected in the document “Strategic Agenda for the Armenia-EU Partnership”, adopted in Brussels on December 2, 2025, and published on the website of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The document emphasizes that EUMA should ensure its full operational potential to monitor and report on the security situation along the border, assist in safeguarding people in conflict-affected regions, and foster confidence to support peace and stability in the area. The mission is expected to maintain its presence for as long as necessary.
EUMA began operations on February 20, 2023. On January 30, 2025, the Council of the European Union extended its mandate for two years, until February 19, 2027.
