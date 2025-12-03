Baku hosts inclusive concert timed to Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities [PHOTOS]

3 December 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed every year on December 3rd to raise public awareness of issues affecting people with disabilities and to promote their dignity, rights, and well-being, Azernews reports.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, the day emphasises the creation of an inclusive and accessible society where individuals with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of life.

Observances often involve collaboration among UN agencies, civil society, and local organisations to host events, exhibitions, and performances that celebrate the talents and achievements of people with disabilities, while also encouraging broader social understanding and support.

In Azerbaijan, this day is marked by various cultural and artistic initiatives that showcase the abilities of individuals with disabilities and highlight the importance of inclusivity in society.

An inclusive concert titled "Overcoming Barriers" dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was held at the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre named after Rashid Behbudov.

The event was organised with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ümid Var Inclusive Creativity Association, and Public Association "Uşaqların xoşbəxt gələcəyi" (Happy Future for Children).

As part of the program, guests were introduced to a special exhibition showcasing handicrafts created by people with disabilities.

Following the exhibition, the audience enjoyed a concert program featuring children with special needs.

On stage, Eurovision Song Contest winner Eldar Gasimov, Chinara Ismiyeva, and visually impaired performer Ravana Aghamirova performed a joint duet.

The concert program also featured the mugham performance "Bayati-Shiraz" by Ramiz Agayev, a vocalist with autism.

The main goal of the concert was to demonstrate, through the unifying power of culture, that people with diverse abilities are full members of society, to break stereotypes, and to pass the values of inclusive culture on to future generations.

Under the direction of conductor Nasiba Jafarova, compositions were presented by the inclusive ensemble of the Jangi Folk Instruments Orchestra and the Sema Dance Ensemble.

The highlight of the evening was a poetic composition by poet Nigar Hasanzadeh, performed with accompaniment by autistic pianist Aykhan Guluzadeh and interpreted into sign language.

During the event, designer Ayten Osmanova also presented a special collection called "Special Individuals", created for children with disabilities. This unique collection, inspired by kelaghayi motifs, was showcased on stage by 18 participants with disabilities.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Jeyhun Mammadov, spoke about the impression left by the children's performances. He noted that despite their physical limitations, the children performed at an exceptionally high level, reflecting both their talent and the care provided to them.

Jeykhun Mammadov expressed gratitude to the teachers and specialists working with children with special needs, as well as to those actively supporting and uniting the youth.

He emphasized that the concert's title, "Overcoming Barriers," carries profound symbolic meaning, as the performances demonstrated that love, attention, and support can overcome any difficulty.

The event concluded with the performance of "Special Individuals," one of Azerbaijan's first inclusive anthems, presented by an inclusive children's choir.