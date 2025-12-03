Qızıl Pəri Film Award jury includes 30 professionals [PHOTOS]
The jury of "Qızıl Pəri" professional award of Azerbaijan Film Academy began its work on November 17, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Filmdirectors Guild (AzDG).
On-site viewings of many works participating have already been completed in the showrooms of "Azerbaijanfilm" film studio and Nizami Cinema Centre, which are the organisational supporters of "Qızıl Pəri". Currently, individual online viewings of the films are being held.
The jury, comprised of 30 professional film directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, artists, composers, actors, and producers, is chaired by screenwriter and People's Poet of Azerbaijan Ramiz Rovshan. He defined "ART and PROFESSIONALISM" as the main criteria for evaluating the nominees' work.
Each member of the jury will vote individually and via confidentially coded forms. December 15, 2025, is the last day of voting for the jury.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az
