“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to empower women [PHOTOS]

3 December 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator announces the winners of the social project competition

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues its efforts to broaden socio-economic opportunities for women. The company has announced the winners of the “Empowering Lives: Women’s Support Program” competition. During the evaluation, priority was given to projects that showed strong sustainability, clear social impact, a commitment to digital inclusion, and the potential to improve quality of life through technology.

Five projects advanced to the final stage, with submitted concepts primarily focused on women’s entrepreneurship and educational development. Representatives of NGOs and nonprofit organizations presented their initiatives to the jury, which selected “Future Fem,” “Start Her,” and “Robo Girls” as the winning projects.

The “Future Fem” project aims to enhance women’s practical knowledge and skills in entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. Participants will also benefit from mentorship by women leaders and female tech specialists.

Under the “Start Her” initiative, 20 young women from the Guba district and surrounding villages will join a three-month program focused on startup development, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The program will conclude with a hackathon, giving participants the opportunity to present their ideas and apply the knowledge gained during the training.

The “Robo Girls” project seeks to increase interest in robotics and technology among female students from schools in the Beylagan district and nearby villages, fostering the development of the next generation of girls in IT and AI.

Azercell has allocated a total of 30,000 AZN to support the implementation of these initiatives. All submissions were evaluated transparently and objectively by an independent jury of experts in the relevant fields.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC extends its gratitude to all participants and wishes the winners success in implementing their projects. The company will continue to support initiatives that promote innovation and inclusivity across the country.