Azerbaijan strengthens its position in global persimmon market
Persimmons remain one of Azerbaijan’s most promising export commodities, with the country ranking among the world’s leading suppliers. Azerbaijani persimmons are especially competitive in the region, supported by favorable climate conditions and expanding orchard areas.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!