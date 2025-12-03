National Library launches exhibition on Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 December 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition "December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities" to raise awareness about the rights of people with disabilities, Azernews reports.

The exhibition presents a range of materials, including articles, monographs, legislative documents, publications in Azerbaijani and other languages, and photographs.

These resources cover topics such as the protection, rehabilitation, and social support of persons with disabilities, disability prevention, and employment opportunities for groups requiring special care.

Those interested in viewing the virtual exhibition can access it through the provided link.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated annually on December 3rd to raise awareness about disability-related issues and to advocate for the dignity, rights, and well-being of individuals with disabilities. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, the day aims to promote an inclusive and accessible society, highlighting the importance of full participation by persons with disabilities.

The observance often involves cooperation between UN agencies, civil society, and various organizations to organize events and increase awareness.