Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 3 2025

NATO conducts C-IED seminar in Baku under individual partnership program [PHOTOS]

3 December 2025 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
NATO conducts C-IED seminar in Baku under individual partnership program [PHOTOS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

A seminar on “Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED)” is being held in Baku as part of NATO’s Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The workshop is led by a mobile training team from NATO’s Joint Force Command Brunssum. According to the Ministry, participants include servicemembers from the Main Department of Engineer Troops and its subordinate military units, as well as engineering officers from specialized military education institutions.

Throughout the training, attendees are receiving briefings on a range of topics related to C-IED tactics, detection, and prevention.

The seminar-workshop will run until December 5.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
NATO conducts C-IED seminar in Baku under individual partnership program [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
NATO conducts C-IED seminar in Baku under individual partnership program [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more