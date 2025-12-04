Azerbaijan, South Korea seek to expand central bank cooperation

4 December 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Banks of Azerbaijan and South Korea have discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazımov, on his X account.

Kazımov said he held a meeting with Chang Yong Ri, Governor of the Bank of Korea, during his business trip to the Republic of Korea.

“We discussed monetary policy and financial stability, payment systems, and issues related to sustainable finance. We also reviewed technological solutions and approaches being applied in the sector,” he noted.

According to Kazımov, the meeting also involved an exchange of views on expanding institutional cooperation between the two central banks, including the sharing of expertise and knowledge in the field of central banking.