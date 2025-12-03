Azerbaijan to host Baku Cinema Breeze 2025 Int'l Film Festival

3 December 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2025 edition of the Baku Cinema Breeze International Film Festival will take place on December 5-11, Azernews reports.

Having become one of the region's major cultural events, the festival turns Azerbaijan into a vibrant meeting point for directors, producers, and cinema enthusiasts from around the world.

Organized for the second year, Baku Cinema Breeze aims to contribute to transforming Azerbaijan's film industry into a regional hub, as well as expanding international cooperation, co-productions, and creative exchange.

This year, the festival will host participants from more than 30 countries, welcome over 100 international guests, and screen more than 50 films representing various perspectives. The main directions of the program include ATA – Turkic Animation Festival, the 16th Baku International Film Festival, O'Market – Eastern Countries Film Market, Islamic Countries Days, and CinemaTalks industry panels.

During the festival days, Baku Cinema Breeze screenings will be held across the capital. The program includes screenings from the Baku International Film Festival and the Turkish Animation Association (ATA), as well as films produced in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan.

In addition, four special premieres will be presented — "Sermon to the Void," "Kura – Mother of Rivers," "Mercury, the Beginning of Everything," and "Today Is Beautiful."

In total, nearly 50 films of various genres and categories, including internationally acclaimed works and animated films for children will be showcased as part of the film festival.