Wednesday December 3 2025

Stellantis shares rise following UBS upgrade

3 December 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)
Stellantis shares rise following UBS upgrade

Shares of automaker Stellantis N.V. jumped more than 7% on Wednesday after Swiss investment bank UBS Group AG upgraded the company to a “Buy” rating. UBS expects Stellantis to make a strong “comeback” in 2025, benefiting from less stringent U.S. emissions rules that will allow the company to focus more on gas-powered vehicles, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

