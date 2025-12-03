Stellantis shares rise following UBS upgrade

3 December 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Shares of automaker Stellantis N.V. jumped more than 7% on Wednesday after Swiss investment bank UBS Group AG upgraded the company to a “Buy” rating. UBS expects Stellantis to make a strong “comeback” in 2025, benefiting from less stringent U.S. emissions rules that will allow the company to focus more on gas-powered vehicles, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

