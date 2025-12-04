Baku Int'l Film Festival to be held within Baku Cinema Breeze 2025 [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 16th Baku International Film Festival (BIFF) will take place this year as part of the Baku Cinema Breeze 2025 Festival, co-organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for December 5 at the Nizami Cinema Centre.

This year, the festival will showcase 78 films from 34 countries. Following the introduction of a feature film competition last year, BIFF includes four competition categories, each to be judged by a separate jury.

The festival's closing and awards ceremony will occur on December 9.

BIFF has grown into an important platform for both local and international directors, producers, and screenwriters to connect.

Admission to all screenings during the festival is free.

Founded in 2004 by the Young Filmmakers Centre, the festival previously operated under the name "Start."

The Baku International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in the country and, over the years, has become a venue for films that have received awards and acclaim at the Cannes, Venice, and Berlin Film Festivals, as well as at the Oscars.

The festival aims to bring together filmmakers and expand its audience in the coming years. It is conducted with the support of the Nizami Cinema Centre, the Azerbaijanfilm Studio, the State Film Fund, the British Council, and the Azerbaijan Producers Guild.