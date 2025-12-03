Travelers rank world’s cleanest cities

3 December 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Krakow has been named the cleanest city in the world, making it one of the most comfortable destinations for travelers, Azernews reports.

The ranking comes from a study conducted by Radical Storage, a company specializing in secure luggage storage services. According to the report, 98.5% of tourist reviews mentioning cleanliness in this Polish city were positive — an exceptionally high score that reflects Krakow’s long-standing efforts to maintain tidy streets, efficient waste management and well-preserved historical areas.

Sharjah in the UAE ranked second with 98% positive comments, while Singapore, known globally for its strict cleanliness rules, came in third with 97.9%.

Other cities that made it into the top 10 include Warsaw (Poland), Doha (Qatar), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Prague (Czech Republic), Muscat (Oman), Dubai (UAE) and Fukuoka (Japan).

Study also noted that travelers increasingly associate cleanliness not only with hygiene but also with overall safety and quality of public spaces — factors that significantly influence their choice of travel destinations. Krakow’s appearance at the top suggests that well-maintained historic cities can successfully compete with ultra-modern global hubs when it comes to traveler satisfaction.