Rivian initiates US-wide vehicle recall

4 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s subsidiary, Rivian Automotive LLC, is recalling 34,824 vehicles in the United States due to a potential seat belt malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The recall affects certain 2022–2025 electric delivery van (EDV) models. According to NHTSA, a damaged seat belt pretensioner cable may fail to restrain occupants properly, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

In response, Rivian has issued an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address related safety concerns. Vehicle owners will receive notification by mail starting January 19, and the company will inspect and replace the driver’s seat belt pretensioner if necessary, free of charge.

Rivian emphasized that the recall is a precautionary measure, and no injuries have been reported so far. This step reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to safety and proactive vehicle monitoring, leveraging both hardware checks and software updates to ensure driver protection.

The recall highlights how modern EV manufacturers like Rivian are increasingly using OTA updates not just for infotainment or performance tweaks, but as a tool to enhance safety — a trend that could reshape how automakers handle recalls in the future.