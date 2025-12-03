Azernews.Az

Thursday December 4 2025

Hyundai and Kia set HEV records

3 December 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai and Kia set HEV records

Hyundai Motor Group’s brands, Hyundai and Kia, achieved their highest-ever U.S. hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) sales in November, but face increasing pressure as Japanese automakers prepare to accelerate their HEV offerings, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more