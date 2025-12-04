First solar panel installed at Azerbaijan’s Gobustan Solar Power Plant [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The first solar panel has been installed as part of Azerbaijan’s first renewable-energy auction project, the construction of the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

According to the information, construction of the project—implemented in partnership with China’s Universal International Holdings Limited—began in May this year. Most of the construction work is being carried out by local companies.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2027, with an estimated annual generation capacity of around 260 million kilowatt-hours. This output will save approximately 57 million cubic meters of natural gas each year and reduce carbon emissions by 124,000 tons.

It should be noted that Universal International Holdings Limited won the auction held last year by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) within the framework of COP29.