Azerbaijani athletes' ranking table for December announced

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the ranking table for athletes of the national teams in Olympic sports as of December 1, 2025, Azernews reports.

Hasrat Jafarov, a Greco-Roman wrestler, leads the list with 480 points. Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler, ranks second with 460 points, while judoka Zelym Kotsoiev is in third place with 430 points.

The ranking also includes Ulvu Ganizade (Greco-Roman wrestling, 400 points), Eljan Hacıyev (judo, 370 points), Osman Nurmaqomedov and Arseniy Djioyev (both freestyle wrestling, 340 points), Zelim Tckaev (judo, 330 points), Murad Ahmadiyev (Greco-Roman wrestling, 330 points), and Eldaniz Azizli (Greco-Roman wrestling, 320 points).

Recall that Ulvu Ganizade was in first place in the ranking list as of November 1, 2025.

Hasrat Jafarov (both Greco-Roman wrestling) ranked second place, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (freestyle wrestling) placed third. All three athletes scored 400 points.

Olympic judo champion Zelym Kotsoiev ranked with 350 points. Meanwhile, freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov was in fifth place, earning 340 points.

The list also included Zelim Tckaev (judo, 330 points), Eldeniz Azizli (Greco-Roman wrestling, 320 points), Eljan Hajiyev (judo, 310 points), Murad Ahmadiev (Greco-Roman wrestling, 250 points), and Arseniy Djioyev (freestyle wrestling, 250 points).