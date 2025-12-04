Azernews.Az

Thursday December 4 2025

Azerbaijani and Dutch FMs discuss bilateral cooperation in Vienna

4 December 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani and Dutch FMs discuss bilateral cooperation in Vienna
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asylum and Migration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David Van Veel, on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Azernews reports.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official “X” account, the ministers exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and future cooperation prospects.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more