Azerbaijani and Dutch FMs discuss bilateral cooperation in Vienna
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asylum and Migration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David Van Veel, on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Azernews reports.
According to information shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official “X” account, the ministers exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and future cooperation prospects.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs & Minister of Asylum & Migration @davidvanweel of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of #OSCE in Vienna.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 4, 2025
The importance of the… pic.twitter.com/DEqqDsvJfY
