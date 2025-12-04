Residents of orphanage visit Academic Musical Theater as guests [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

A performance of "Sleeping Beauty and the Dwarfs" has been showcased at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, Azernews reports.

The play was directed by Anar Babali and inspired by Charles Perrault's well-known fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty."

This time, the audience included children from an orphanage, who belong to vulnerable social groups.

The young theatre lovers watched the colourful and entertaining production with great interest. They later shared their positive impressions.

According to the staff, Tahira Mammadova, a speech therapist at the orphanage, noted that the fairy-tale performance with its happy ending had a positive effect on the children’s worldview and mood.

Such visits are part of the Musical Theatre's ongoing social projects. These initiatives will continue regularly.