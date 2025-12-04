ADB launches regional project to strengthen economic knowledge in Central and West Asia

4 December 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), with Azerbaijan among its participants, is reviewing a regional technical assistance project aimed at enhancing economic knowledge and developing potential in Central and West Asian countries, Azernews reports, citing the bank.

The project, titled “Supporting Economic Knowledge and Developing Potential in Central and West Asia,” will cover multiple countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

A total of USD 750,000 will be allocated for the initiative from the Special Technical Assistance Fund.

The project aims to strengthen ADB’s economic operations and ensure the systematic use of knowledge in its banking activities. This approach will enable the region’s developing countries to make informed, data-driven decisions. The initiative aligns with the bank’s strategic vision through 2030, particularly supporting private sector development.

Additionally, the project is coordinated with the knowledge development plans of partner countries in Central and West Asia and aligns with broader regional partnership strategies. Its implementation will be closely managed in collaboration with the respective country directors, the Department of Economic Research and Development Evaluation, and other ADB units.