Oman’s Environment Minister visits Azerbaijan Embassy in Kenya ahead of UNEA7 [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On December 4, Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri, President of the 7th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA7) and Minister of Environment of the Sultanate of Oman, visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya, Azernews reprots.

The visit was accompanied by Omani Ambassador to Kenya Nasra Salem Al-Hashmi and a delegation.

During the visit, the delegation toured the memorial room and statehood corner dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the embassy, paying tribute to his legacy. Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev briefed the guests on Azerbaijan’s statehood history, the political achievements of Heydar Aliyev, and the progress made under President Ilham Aliyev, including rehabilitation, reconstruction, and humanitarian demining in liberated territories, as well as the country’s ongoing peace agenda efforts.

Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri, as Chairman of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UNEA7 chairmanship in preparations for the upcoming 7th session of UNEA and thanked the Azerbaijani side for the productive work of the open-ended meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee, which began under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

Ambassador Hajiyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s active role in UNEP and the successful outcomes of previous UNEA sessions, noting the country’s hosting of COP29 in November 2024. He also commended Oman’s active involvement in UNEA7 preparations.

The ambassador further informed the delegation about the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Azerbaijan will host from May 17-22, 2026, noting that the forum will focus on the interplay between climate change and sustainable urban development.