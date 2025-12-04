Azernews.Az

Thursday December 4 2025

Azerbaijan’s corn imports decline sharply in first nine months

4 December 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s corn imports decline sharply in first nine months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has started buying corn from another country. The official report says that Russia remained Azerbaijan’s dominant supplier, accounting for...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more