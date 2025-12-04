Azerbaijani athletes to compete at Para-Badminton World Championships

4 December 2025 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented for the first time in two categories at the Para-Badminton World Championships, Azernews reports.

Ibrahim Aliyev, Zahra Salmanli, and Narmin Iskandarova will take part in the tournament.

Note that Ibrahim Aliyev will compete in the men's singles event in the SU-5 category, while the pair of young Paralympians Zahra Salmanli and Narmin Iskandarova will take part in the women's doubles event in the SH-6 category.

This will be their first time competing against the world’s strongest para-badminton players.

The Para-Badminton World Championships will be held from February 7 to 14 in Manama, Bahrain.

Recall that Ibrahim Aliyev and Zahra Salmanli achieved another milestone this October by winning silver medals at the European Championships held in Turkiye.