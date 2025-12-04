Chilean animation films screened at YARADICI Center [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A screening of animation films by Chilean director Tomás Wells has taken place at YARADICI Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Embassy of Chile in Azerbaijan.

The event began with Rashad Jafarov, the director of the YARADICI Center, welcoming the attendees.

He provided an overview of the center's mission, key initiatives, and ongoing projects. Jafarov emphasized the opportunities the center offers to young creatives and a broader audience, helping to foster a vibrant cultural environment.

Juan Salazar Alvarez, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Chilean Embassy in Azerbaijan, praised YARADICI's open and inclusive approach to cultural exchange. He expressed gratitude for the platform that had been created to usher in a new phase of cultural collaboration between Chile and Azerbaijan.

In his address, Salazar Alvarez described Chile as a country of striking contrasts, stretching nearly 4,000 kilometers from its northern desert to the southern regions, which resemble Scandinavian landscapes. He highlighted how this vast natural diversity gives rise to a wide range of cultural expressions, likening Chile’s rich and complex heritage to that of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat also spoke about the importance of cinema as a vehicle for expressing cultural identity. He noted that Chile's film industry, which has evolved since the early 20th century, not only preserves the country's history and traditions but also tackles important social and migration issues.

Chilean cinema has garnered international recognition, with a Chilean animated short film winning an Oscar in 2016, and in 2018, with the film "A Fantastic Woman" bringing home the country's second Oscar.

A special video about Tomás Wells, the celebrated Chilean filmmaker, was then shown to the audience. Joining online, Wells discussed his creative process, engaged in a lively exchange with the attendees, and answered their questions.

The event concluded with a screening of a selection of Wells' animated films, including "Pasta", "Verde que te quiero", and "Magic Dream".

Tomás Wells is a renowned animator, visual artist, and educator. His works are characterized by a critical exploration of human nature, dark humor, and a unique approach to color.

His films have won awards at prestigious international festivals in cities such as Toulouse, Biarritz, Amiens, Zagreb, Fribourg, Monterrey, Palm Springs, Chicago, Los Angeles, Rome, Cartagena, Havana, Rio de Janeiro, and Guadalajara, among others.

In 2007, Wells' animated short "Pasta" won the Pedro Sienna Award for Best Animation of the Year from the National Council of Culture and Arts of Chile.

The YARADICI Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries, founded by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in 2024, aims to promote the country's creative sector.

The center supports creative entrepreneurs and businesses by offering professional training, skill-building opportunities, and essential resources. Its focus areas include film, animation, game development, and design.

YARADICI also provides access to cutting-edge technology, incubation programs, a marketplace platform, and opportunities for international collaboration, all designed to help local creators expand and compete on a global scale.