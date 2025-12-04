Azerbaijan forges path to inclusive growth through non-oil economic expansion

4 December 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s fiscal narrative in 2025 is increasingly defined not by the familiar rhythm of oil and gas revenues, but by the steady expansion of its non-oil economy. Recent figures from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy reveal that between January and November, tax revenues to the state budget reached 15.3 billion manats, surpassing projections by 5.1 per cent. More striking, however, is the composition of these inflows: 73.1 per cent originated from the non-oil and gas sector, underscoring a profound structural shift in the country’s economic foundations.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.