Araz-Nakhchivan announces squad for UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica

4 December 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Araz-Nakhchivan has submitted its squad list to UEFA ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match, which will take place in Portugal against Benfica, Azernews reports.

Head coach Yevgeny Kuksevich will travel with a total of thirteen futsal players, including two goalkeepers. The goalkeepers selected for the match are Emin Kurdov and Rovshan Huseynli.

The outfield players making the trip are Adalet Alakbarov, Ulvi Aliyev, Mirza Amirov, Jean Perruzo, Filipinho, Carlos Bertuola, Valerio Giovanni, Gudrat Gasimzade, Luicci Longo, Alex Rezende and Alex Teixeira.

The match is scheduled for December 5 at the Pavilhao Fidelidade arena in Lisbon and will begin at 21:30 Baku time. A team of referees from Serbia will officiate the game.

