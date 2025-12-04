Azernews.Az

Thursday December 4 2025

Baku-Tashkent trade accelerates as bilateral turnover more than doubles

4 December 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)
Baku-Tashkent trade accelerates as bilateral turnover more than doubles
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Analysts say this growth demonstrates the strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting opportunities for further expansion in sectors such as agriculture, machinery, and food products. Increased bilateral trade also underscores Azerbaijan’s strategic efforts to diversify trade partnerships in Central Asia.

