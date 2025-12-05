Baku holds international conference on Cultural Heritage and Right of Return [PHOTOS]

5 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Western Azerbaijan Community is holding the 3rd International Conference titled “The Right to Culture and Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation, and Peace,” Azernews reports.

The conference aims to discuss the protection and revitalization of cultural heritage as a guarantee for dignified return, as well as a pathway toward justice, reconciliation, and lasting peace.

The event seeks to reaffirm the right of return as a fundamental framework for safeguarding and restoring cultural heritage, assess the current state of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the territory of Armenia, identify legal, diplomatic, and technical tools necessary for its protection and revival, and promote heritage restoration as a means of fostering justice, reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence.

The conference features panel discussions titled “Right of Return and Cultural Heritage: Legal and Moral Foundations,” “Tangible Heritage: Preserving the Physical Foundations of Return,” “Intangible Heritage: Revitalizing the Living Pillars of Return,” and “International Cooperation: Mobilizing Global Support.” More than 100 foreign guests and local participants from over 60 countries are expected to take part in the discussions.