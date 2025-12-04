Samsung Electronics shares tech with smaller firms
Samsung Electronics Co. has shared more than 100 patents covering mobile, communications, display, and other technologies with smaller businesses as part of its ongoing efforts to promote industry-wide shared growth, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!