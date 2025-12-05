Teen social media accounts block in Australia

5 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads are preparing to block hundreds of thousands of accounts ahead of next week’s deadline, as Australia’s internet regulator moves to enforce new rules restricting social media use by teenagers. Authorities have described the ban as potentially the “first domino” in a global effort to hold tech giants accountable for the safety of young users, Azernews reports.

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasized that data is the currency powering these platforms, and that social media apps contain powerful, manipulative, and sometimes deceptive features that even adults struggle to resist. “What chance do our children really have?” the commissioner asked, highlighting the risks posed by these platforms.

According to eSafety, around 96% of Australians under 16—over a million young people in a country of 27 million—have social media accounts, Reuters reports. Facebook, Instagram, and Threads began proactively blocking underage accounts on Thursday, ahead of the official ban, which takes effect on December 10. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to AUD 49.5 million (USD 33 million).

Most other social media platforms have also begun contacting users under 16, encouraging them to verify their age, upload parental consent information, or choose to delete or temporarily freeze their accounts until they reach the minimum age requirement. Observers note that the move could have far-reaching effects, potentially influencing global standards for youth online safety and reshaping how teenagers interact with social media worldwide.