Android adds feature to mark urgent calls

5 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has begun testing a new feature in its Phone by Google app ("Calls") that allows users to mark outgoing calls as urgent. The feature, called Call Reason, is designed to help ensure important calls are not ignored due to a lack of context, Azernews reports.

Users can activate a special toggle before calling a saved contact, and the recipient will see the call marked as "Urgent" on their incoming call screen. Even if the call is missed, the urgency indicator remains in the call history, signaling that a prompt response may be required. Currently, the feature only works for contacts saved in the address book, which helps prevent potential abuse by spammers.

Call Reason is just one of several innovations Google is testing. Earlier, references to a more advanced system called Expressive Calling were discovered in the APK files of the Calls app. This system allows users to send animated effects and emojis along with their calls, adding a playful, visual layer to voice communication that can make calls more engaging and expressive.

Google has not yet disclosed when Call Reason or Expressive Calling will be fully rolled out, but the introduction of these features suggests a broader effort to make phone calls more informative and interactive in an era dominated by messaging apps.