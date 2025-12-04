Azernews.Az

Georgian car importers face difficulties

4 December 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
Car importers in Georgia have found themselves in a difficult position, with many entrepreneurs now forced to sell vehicles below cost. This was reported to the press by the chairman of the Association of Car Importers, Lasha Darbeyseli, Azernews reports.

