Georgia bans foreign students in public universities

4 December 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting from the next academic year, state universities in Georgia will be banned from admitting foreign students, Azernews reports.

However, according to Education Minister Givi Mikanadze, the ban does not apply to private universities, which will retain the ability to accept international students at their discretion.

“State universities should prioritize national interests. Private universities will continue to operate as usual and can admit international students. Starting next academic year, state universities will no longer have the option to enroll foreign students,” Mikanadze said.

In the 2024/25 academic year, the total number of students enrolled in Georgian universities reached a record high of 187,800, of which 37,100 were international students—an increase of 21% compared to the previous year.

Observers note that the move could have significant implications for Georgia’s higher education sector. While private universities may benefit from attracting international students, state institutions could face challenges in maintaining diversity and global collaboration. Experts also suggest that the decision may reflect a broader trend of prioritizing domestic education and aligning higher education with national strategic goals.