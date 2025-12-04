World classics of contemporary music performed in Baku for first time [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra and musicians from the Baku Contemporary Music Society have performed a spectacular concert at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert program "Con moto" stood out for its exceptional musical program: the stage resounded with works by outstanding contemporary and classical composers.

The audience enjoyed "Sounds of Echo" by Volodymyr Runchak, the poignant quartet by Chary Nurymov "In Memory of Indira Gandhi", as well as Gara Garayev's "Preludes No. 2 and No. 7" in an exquisite arrangement by Lala Pirieva. Special attention was drawn to Benjamin Yusupov's composition "Con moto" and John Tavener's "The Lamb" arranged by Ayaz Gambarli.

All these music compositions were performed in Azerbaijan for the first time, making the evening a truly significant event for the country's musical scene.

Each piece unfolded gradually, creating an impressive contrast between different styles and eras: from Runchak's emotional drama to Tavener's spiritual depth, from the chamber intimacy of Nurymov's quartet to Garayev's expressive virtuosity.

The musicians of the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra demonstrated virtuosity, while their joint performance with the Baku Contemporary Music Society added special dynamism and expressiveness to the interpretation.

The evening concluded with thunderous applause, as the audience emphasized the rare opportunity to hear such important works of contemporary and classical music in Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.