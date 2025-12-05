Participation of over 5,000 visitors expected at OIC Culture Festival

5 December 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will jointly organize the "OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025" in Baku on December 5-11, Azernews reports. The festival is expected to attract over 5,000 visitors.

Since 2019, the OIC has been organizing this festival in various member countries with the aim of deepening cooperation in the fields of culture and creative industries, and promoting mutual understanding and friendship among peoples.

Being hosted for the first time in Azerbaijan, the event will further demonstrate the growing role of our country on the international cultural platform and its contribution to promoting multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation traditions in the region.

The festival will focus on the development of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of Islamic values—tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. The promotion of joint projects in the fields of economy, education, science, and tourism, as well as the establishment of sustainable partnerships between member states and the strengthening of the integration of creative industries into the global economy, are also among the main goals.

The event will bring together over 300 official representatives, experts in science, culture, and creative industries from around 50 countries. This, in turn, will showcase the unity of the OIC family and its solidarity around common values.

The festival will feature high-level meetings of OIC member states’ ministers of culture, the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), the "Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition" (MYEXPO), the "Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025" international film program, the "Eastern Fashion Show" – presentations by young and renowned designers from OIC countries, the International Summit on Gaming Technologies (G-HUB), as well as various cultural projects related to theater, music, dance, and animation.