Unity of Turkic states key priority for Baku

5 December 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Strengthening the Turkic world is among Azerbaijan’s top priorities, the country’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, said at the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Azernews reports.

Aliyev highlighted that the OTS already plays a special role on the global stage, deepening political, economic, social, and cultural ties among its member countries.

“Our meeting today marks a historic event aimed at advancing significant goals for social development in our countries. Expanding these connections and strengthening the Turkic world remains one of Azerbaijan’s priorities. Azerbaijan has always contributed to the close unity of the Turkic world and will continue to uphold the ideals of solidarity in the future,” Aliyev stated.