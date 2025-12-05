Azernews.Az

Non-state sector drives growth as Nakhchivan’s tax revenues jump 22%

5 December 2025
Nazrin Abdul
During January-November of this year, 14.9 percent more funds were received into the budget through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic compared to the same period last year.

